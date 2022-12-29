PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Now Better, 'May Be Discharged In A Day Or Two'

PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi turned 99 in June. (File)

Two days after she was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, 99, is doing better and is "likely to be discharged in a day or two", the Gujarat government said today.

"Heeraba's health is good. Her health is improving rapidly. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two. Oral diet started yesterday night," read a communication from the Chief Minister's Office.

PM Modi had visited her yesterday. Having flown in from Delhi around 4 pm, he left the hospital just before 5.30, spending over an hour with her.

The hospital — UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre — had yesterday said her condition was stable; but it has not shared any other information.

The BJP's Gujarat MLAs, including Darshanaben Vaghela and Kaushik Jain, had reached the hospital.

The Prime Minister had visited his mother recently when he was in Gujarat to campaign for the assembly polls. Visuals of the Prime Minister chatting and having tea with Heeraben Modi, who entered the 100th year of her life in June, had then emerged on social media.

PM Modi has spoken often of his bond with his mother, and written about it on his website too.