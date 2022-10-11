PM's Birthday Note For 'Remarkable Film Personality' Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan turns 80 today. (FILE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday, calling him "one of India's most remarkable film personalities." One of the biggest superstard of Hindi cinemas, Mr Bachchan turns 80 years old today.

"A very happy 80th birthday to Amitabh Bachchan Ji. He is one of India's most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life. @SrBachchan," read the tweet.

The veteran actor's daughter Shweta Bachchan also took to social media to pen a heartfelt message to her "grand old man." Shweta shared photographs featuring childhood memories spent with her father as well as images of Bachchan with his parents, Harvansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan. She accompanied the photos with the lyrics of Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's song 'Tu Jhoom'. "Sab nu samajh ke ki karna aye..Dil nu eh samjhavan..Tu jhoom, jhoom, jhoom, jhoom Tu jhoom, jhoom, jhoom, jhoom -- To my grand old man Happy 80th Birthday," she wrote.

Shweta's daughter Navya also shared a heartwarming post for her 'nana' with lines from Harivansh Rai Bachchan's iconic poem Agneepath. "There never has, and never will be anyone like you. happy birthday nana," her post read.

Mr Bacchan began his career with the film 'Saat Hindustani' in 1969 going on to win critical and public acclaim for movies like 'Anand' (1971), 'Zanjeer' (1973) and Deewar (1975) establishing himself as a superstar for decades.