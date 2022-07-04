PM Unveils Alluri Sitarama Raju's Statue: 5 Facts About Him

Born on July 4, 1897, Alluri Sitarama Raju is remembered for his fight against the British to safeguard the interests of the tribal communities in the Eastern Ghats region.

Alluri Sitarama Raju led the Rampa rebellion, which was launched in 1922. He is referred to as "Manyam Veerudu" (Hero of the Jungles) by the local people.

Alluri Sitarama Arjun had an extensive knowledge of astrology and medicine, according to local media reports. In a paper, Dr Murali Atury, a professor of History at the University of Hyderabad, said that Raju became a 'sanyasi' (hermit) at the age of 18.

Pandrangi, in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district, is the birthplace of Alluri Sitarama Raju.