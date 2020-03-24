Read inOther Languages

PM Modi To Address Nation At 8 pm On COVID-19 Scourge

PM Modi had yesterday expressed concern in a tweet that many were not taking the lockdown seriously.

This is PM Modi's second address to the nation since Thursday.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 8 pm on the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected over 490 people in India.

"I will address the nation at 8 pm today on vital aspects relating to the scourge of the pandemic COVID-19," PM Modi has tweeted.

This is his second address to the nation since Thursday, when he called for a "Janata Curfew" on Sunday, a 14-hour self-quarantine to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Since then, almost all of India has come under complete lockdown, with states like Punjab imposing a curfew.

The Prime Minister had yesterday interacted with the industry and the media to discuss the fallout of coronavirus or COVID-19, which has taken over 14,000 lives worldwide and infected over 3 lakh.

In India, nine people have died.

Trains, metros and inter-state buses have been stopped and airlines will stop flying from tomorrow.

PM Modi had yesterday expressed concern in a tweet that many were not taking the lockdown seriously. "Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request state governments to ensure rules and laws are followed," he tweeted in Hindi.

