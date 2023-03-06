'PM Should Join My Justice Front': Kapil Sibal On His New Platform

Kapil Sibal's "Insaaf Ki Sipahi" has been praised by the Congress, AAP, SP, RJD and SAD.

Former Congress leader Kapil Sibal slammed the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) questioning of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi today, saying it was one example of "political injustice". Mr Sibal's new platform "Insaaf ki Sipahi (platform for justice)" has been praised by parties from opposite ends of the opposition spectrum, holding out hope of being a catalyst to bring them together ahead of the 2024 national election.

In an exclusive interview to NDTV, Mr Sibal said he welcomes the response "Insaaf ki Sipahi" is receiving and would support it becoming an opposition platform.

Since its soft launch two days ago, the website has been praised by the Congress, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Tejashwi Yadav and the former NDA ally Shiromani Akali Dal -- a feat by any standard.

Even a letter to the Prime Minister alleging misuse of central investigation agencies against opposition parties, has not been able to bring AAP and the Congress on the same side of a common cause. The Congress had not signed the letter signed by eight opposition parties.

"Who can oppose Insaaf (justice)? even Narendra Modi-ji cannot oppose insaaf. He is welcome to join us and address the injustices that are taking place," Mr Sibal told NDTV, underscoring that his platform stood for justice "social, economic and political" as promised in the preamble to the Indian Constitution.

Asked whether it can be a platform for opposition players to come together, Mr Sibal said, "Absolutely. That is the purpose".

Even if only the opposition parties come, "I'll support it," added the former Union minister, who quit the Congress in May last year amid much bitterness, after filing nomination papers for Rajya Sabha as an Independent candidate.

At the time, he had told NDTV that it was not a sudden decision, and instead of joining any political party and was for the idea of an "inclusive India".

Speaking of the questioning of Rabri Devi, Mr Sibal said, "What will they get? You know Lalu-ji's (Lalu Prasad Yadav's) condition. He is a transplant patient. He can't even give speeches or go anywhere. You are conducting raids at his home. You know you will not get anything. Even if you file a chargesheet, when will the trial take place?"

It is clear why the BJP is doing this, he added -- "There is an alliance there. And you are putting pressure on the man".

"The way they are sending the CBI and ED in some particular states… everyone knows what is going on… They have brought down eight governments this way. Is there a parallel anywhere else in the world?" he said.

On the other hand, those who cross over to the other side, "They live in peace. They are happy… You know this happened in Assam, and I Bengal. I don't wish to name names".

The ED has become the "valentine of the government and the CBI is the temporary girlfriend," he added. Asked why temporary, he said, "Because they have to take the consent of the state. Without it, they cannot go".