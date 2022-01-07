PM Security Lapse: Punjab Chief Minister Channi's 'President's Rule Plan' Charge

"I have already said I would be the first to take a bullet for the PM": Charanjit Channi told NDTV

Fighting allegations after the security breach that left Prime Minister Narendra Modi stuck on a highway for 20 minutes, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi today accused the ruling BJP of trying to impose President's Rule in the state ahead of elections.

"Where was the threat? I have already said I would be the first to take a bullet for the Prime Minister. What else should I do? Should I slit my wrists?" - Mr Channi told NDTV in an interview.

"The allegations are completely baseless and an attempt to defame Punjab and Punjabiyat. They are trying to impose President's Rule in Punjab," the Chief Minister said.

He accused the BJP of trying to paint a wrong picture of what went down on Wednesday, when PM Modi was blocked on his way to a rally in Punjab's Ferozabad by road.

"The PM had plans to go in the chopper. It was then changed to a road trip," Mr Channi said, denying any lapse by his government.