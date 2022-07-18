PM Says Crucial Session Of Parliament, Cites Presidential Elections

There should be Opposition, and close analysis for constructive contribution to policy-making, he said.

Ahead of the Monsoon session of the parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all MPs to "contemplate deeply" and discuss to make the session as fruitful and productive as possible. He said the session is crucial as the country will get a new President and Vice President, elections for which will be held in this session. We consider the parliament a forum for discussions with an open mind, he added.

He said that all MPs should dispense with their responsibilities to uphold the dignity of the house.The parliament functions and takes best decisions with everyone's 'prayaas' (efforts), he added, urging parliamentarians to must make full use of this session.

There should be Opposition, and close analysis for constructive contribution to policy-making, he added.

PM Modi invoked the freedom fighters who gave up their lives, and also those who spent their lives in prison, appealing to the MPs to keep their dreams in mind.

The monsoon session of parliament commences on Monday and subject to exigencies of government business, it will conclude on August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the session. This session is expected to be stormy with the opposition all set to corner the government on various issues lik price rise, the Agnipath scheme and unemployment.



Various Bills including Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill are also likely to be taken up in the session.

Voting to elect the 15th President of India started at 10 am, and is currently underway. PM Modi also cast his vote soon after his address.

The Presidential election is being held today while the Vice Presidential election will be held on August 6.