PM Savours Litti Chokha, Chai In Surprise Visit To Delhi Fest. See Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ate "litti-chokha" and paid Rs 120 for it at Hunar Haat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today tweeted a photo of his "litti-chokha" lunch and "kulhad tea" on the streets of Delhi. He had the treat during a surprise visit to a crafts fair, "Hunar Haat", at Rajpath, the ceremonious avenue near India Gate.

Soon after chairing a meeting of the Union Cabinet, PM Modi reached the "Hunar Haat", organised by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, and spent 50 minutes there interacting with artisans. Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was with him.

Sources in the government said officials of the ministry were surprised when they came to know of the prime minister's visit.

PM Modi ate "litti-chokha" and paid Rs 120 for it.

He shared photos on his Twitter timeline with the comment: "Had tasty Litti Chokha for lunch along with a hot cup of tea."

Had tasty Litti Chokha for lunch along with a hot cup of tea... #HunarHaatpic.twitter.com/KGJSNJAyNu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2020

The choice of this Bihar staple drew pointed references on social media to elections in the state later this year.

The Prime Minister also sipped tea served in a "kulhad", sitting with Mr Naqvi, and paid Rs 40 for two cups.

Photos showed the two at a table while security personnel kept a huge crowd at bay.

In various photos, he was seen visiting stalls and admiring the crafts on display.

He even tried his hand at traditional chimes and tweeted: "Trying my hand at some music in #HunarHaat..."

Trying my hand at some music in #HunarHaat... pic.twitter.com/LQDV2DWcyO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2020

Artisans participating in the event complained that traditional arts were dying and needed to be showcased with events like these.

There was a surge in crowd when people came to know that the prime minister was visiting.

The Hunar Haat is based on the theme of "Kaushal Ko Kaam" and will be held till February 23. Master artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts, including more than 50 per cent women, from across the country are participating at the Haat.

A "bawarchikhana" section has also been set up with traditional delicacies of several states available for people to savour.

Similar "haats" are being organised across India as part of an effort to empower master artisans.