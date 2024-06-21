Pics: How PM Modi, President, Top Leaders Celebrated Yoga Day 2024

PM Modi led the 10th International Yoga Day celebrations in Srinagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 10th International Yoga Day celebrations at a mass yoga session in Srinagar this morning.

Several leaders from across the country - from Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath - shared glimpses from their yoga sessions to commemorate the event.

Here are some glimpses of how the political leaders celebrated the Yoga Day:

PM Modi performs yoga in an indoor hall in Srinagar due to rain. (Photo credit: ANI)

President Murmu also took part in the 10th Yoga Day celebrations this morning.

Yogi Adityanath participated in the mass yoga practice program at Raj Bhavan premises, Lucknow. Jyotiraditya Scindia practiced yoga with his colleagues in the premises of the Ministry of Communications. (Photo credit: x.com/JM_Scindia) Anurag Thakur marked his participation in Yoga Day celebrations in constituency of Hamirpur ( Photo Credit: x.com/ianuragthakur)

External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar participated in International Yoga day celebrations in New Delhi.

H.D. Kumaraswamy participated in the Yoga Day organized by the Ministry of Heavy Industries at Noida.

Nitin Gadkari hailed International Yoga Day Celebrations under PM Modi's Leadership. (Photo Credit: x.com/nitin_gadkari)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan practiced yoga with his fellow ministers, officials of the ministry, employees and students at Pusa Campus, New Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha, Om Birla led Yoga session in the Parliament House Complex today

International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21.