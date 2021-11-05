PM Modi Prays At Kedarnath Temple, Unveils Shankaracharya Statue

PM Modi will inaugurate key infrastructure projects in Uttarakhand worth crores

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kedarnath on Friday morning and offered prayers at the Shiva temple there. A day before, he celebrated Diwali with army personnel in Jammu And Kashmir.

The Prime Minister then unveiled a 12-foot statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya, which has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, and inaugurated the rebuilt samadhi of the eighth century seer.

PM unveils statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya

He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of reconstruction projects worth over Rs 300 crore at the Himalayan temple.

Glimpses of the 12-foot Murti of Adi Guru Adi Shankaracharya to be inaugurated by PM Sh @narendramodi ji in Kedarnath tomorrow, Nov 5th.



On this occasion, pogrammes are being organized at Jyotirlingas, Jyotishpeeth & at the birthplace of the Jagadguru in Kalady, Kerala. pic.twitter.com/H71CHtX3af — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) November 4, 2021

PM Modi was received at the Dehradun airport by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd), Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his cabinet colleagues Subodh Uniyal and Ganesh Joshi, besides Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal.

"We will all welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi will reach here in the morning. He will do the Maha Rudra Abhishek and pray for the welfare of the nation. He will also unveil the statue of Adi Shankaracharya. The temple has been decorated with flowers," Bagish Ling, a priest of Kedarnath temple told news agency ANI ahead of the visit.

Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses, and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini are some of the projects to be inaugurated by PM Modi. He is also scheduled to address a public rally during his visit.