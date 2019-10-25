PM Praises 'Excellent Arrangements' In Tamil Nadu For Modi-Xi Meet

PM Modi, Xi Jinping met for an informal summit in Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the Tamil Nadu government and Chief Minister K Palaniswami for the "excellent arrangements" done for the second Sino-India informal summit held near Chennai recently.

China's Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, has also written to Mr Palaniswami thanking him for the arrangements during President Xi Jinping''s India visit, an official release on Friday said.

The Chinese leader had arrived in Tamil Nadu for his second informal meet with PM Modi on October 11 and 12, where they discussed a wide range of bilateral issues at the nearby coastal town of Mamallapuram, 50 km from Chennai.

PM Modi has written a letter to the chief minister, praising the "excellent arrangements" done for the informal summit, the release said.

"In the letter, the Prime Minister said the reception accorded to the Chinese President and the hospitality were reflective of our culture and ethos," it said.

Further, the release quoted PM Modi as saying the summit was a "memorable" one for him and Mr Jinping.

Besides praising the government and Mr Palaniswami, PM Modi has also appreciated the people of Tamil Nadu and cultural, social and political organisations for the "excellent arrangements" done for the two leaders'' summit, it said.

Similarly, the Chinese envoy has also written to the chief minister, appreciating the state government.

The Ambassador "wholeheartedly thanked" Mr Palaniswami and the state government for the "excellent reception" accorded to the Chinese President and those accompanying him and the hospitality, besides the cultural programmes organised throughout, the release said.

In his letter, he also batted for more exchanges between the people of India and China, including cultural, it added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.