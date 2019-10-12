PM Modi-Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates: PM Cleans Beach Ahead Of Informal Talks With Xi Jinping

On day-2 of their meeting in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold their second round of informal talks this morning as they meet at Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort and Spa near Chennai. The informal talks will be followed be followed by a lunch for the Chinese President hosted by PM Modi.

On Friday, PM Modi, dressed in a Tamil attire of veshti, white shirt and an angavasthram, took Mr Xi for a guided tour of the famous world heritage sites of Arjuna's Penance, Krishna's Butterball, the Pancha Ratha and Shore Temple in the ancient temple town, kicking off the second informal summit between the two leaders.

The two world leaders agreed that India and China need to work together to fight "radicalisation and terrorism as common challenges", the government said in a late-night press briefing.

Here are the live updates of day-2 of PM Modi-Xi Jinping meet: