'Last Six Months Have Been Historic': PM On BJP's Book Of Achievements

The book titled "A Splendid Start" talks about the achievements of the BJP in the second term.

In the last six months, the BJP-led central government has achieved what other parties could not achieve in many years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today at a weekly meeting of BJP MPs at parliament. The Prime Minister said this as party MPs were given a book on the Modi government's achievements in the second term.

"Last six months have been historic. We achieved what others could not achieve in many years," PM Modi said at meet, adding that the book on NDA government's achievements should be distributed among maximum people.

The book titled "A Splendid Start" includes a chapter on scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status earlier this year. Another chapter is on the Ayodhya Verdict delivered by the Supreme Court last month.

The titles of the chapters in the book are: One Nation One Constitution Becomes a reality After 70 Years, Ensuring Peace And Harmony- Post Ayodhya Verdict, Sweeping Reforms for 5 Trillion Dollar Economy, India Marching Globally, Empowering India's Nari Shakti, Decisive Six Months for Farmer's Income and Security, Fostering Good Governance, True Tribute to Mahatma #Gandhi150 and Quality of Life.

At this week meet of BJP MPs, held hours before the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was tabled in Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister was given a standing ovation for his six months in office when he rose to address the BJP parliamentarians, said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

"On behalf of the party, we gave him a standing ovation but PM Modi, before his speech, asked everyone to give Yediyurappa and Karnataka ministers a standing ovation," Mr Joshi told reporters.

PM Modi then urged the party's MPs to give a standing ovation for BS Yediyurappa, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, crediting him with the recent bypoll sweep that has firmly established the party's majority and stabilized its government in the southern state.