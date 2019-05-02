'942 Bombings Since 2014, PM Needs To Open His Ears': Rahul Gandhi

PM must open his ears and listen, tweeted Rahul Gandhi after PM Modi's claims on no blasts in India

Hours after 16 security personnel were killed in blast triggered by Maoists in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after he claimed that "since 2014 the sounds of blasts can't be heard in India."

"The PM says since 2014 the sounds of blasts can't be heard in India. Phulwama, Pathankot, Uri, Gadchiroli and 942 other major bombings since 2014. The PM needs to open his ears and listen," tweeted the Congress chief.

The PM says since 2014 the sounds of blasts can't be heard in India.



Phulwama...

Pathankot..

Uri...

Gadchiroli....

and 942 other major bombings since 2014.



The PM needs to open his ears and listen. https://t.co/gj1ngrZm5i — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 1, 2019

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram had also targeted PM Modi last week over his claims that there were no blasts during his tenure.

Posting a list of blasts in Mohra, Dantewada, Palamu, Aurangabad, Koraput, Sukma, Awapalli and Chhattisgarh, Mr Chidambaram questioned in a tweet, "Is it due to memory loss or due to a compulsive habit...will someone please read to the PM".

The Congress yesterday condemned the ghastly attack on the security personnel in Gadchiroli. Rahul Gandhi in a tweet expressed his condolences and said he was "deeply saddened" after the death of the jawans.

