PM Modi's YouTube Crosses 1 Crore Subscribers, Surpassing Global Leaders

PM Modi tops YouTube subscriptions in comparison to some national leaders as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's YouTube channel on Tuesday crossed one crore subscribers, as he continues to have the highest subscriptions on the platform amongst top global leaders.

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, with a total of 36 lakh subscribers, ranks second after PM Modi on the list of global leaders with the highest subscriptions on their YouTube channel. Steadily following behind is Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador with 30.7 lakh subscribers.

The subscription number list of global leaders also includes Indonesia President Joko Widodo with 28.8 lakh subscribers.

In the decreasing trend, the White House has 19 lakh subscribers, followed by US President Joe Biden with 7.03 lakh subscribers.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has 5.25 lakh subscribers, party leader Shashi Tharoor has 4.39 lakh subscribers, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has 3.73 lakh subscriber, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin has 2.12 lakh subscribers and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has 1.37 lakh subscribers on YouTube.