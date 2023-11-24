PM Modi's Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Flagged Off In UP, Other States

PM Modi had launched the Yatra on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, aimed at creating awareness of the Centre's welfare measures, was observed in different parts of the country on Friday.

The Yatra was flagged off from Maharashtra's Nanded, Uttarakhand's Champawat, Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, and other parts of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas earlier this month.

The Prime Minister also flagged off IEC (Information, Education and Communication) vans in Khunti, Jharkhand, marking the launch of the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'.

Each day, the vans will make two halts in prominent places, facilitating health camps, Aadhar enrollment, and other essential services.

The Yatra is meant for the districts with significant tribal populations initially and by January 25, next year, it will cover all districts across the country.

Designed as a multifaceted approach towards development, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra aims to extend the advantages of government schemes to all segments of society, showcasing a concerted effort towards inclusive development.

Ground activities will include various Jan Bhagidari events, such as interactions with beneficiaries, celebrations of Gram Panchayat achievements, on-the-spot quiz competitions, and health camps.

The overarching goal of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is to raise awareness and facilitate the delivery of welfare scheme benefits, spanning sanitation, financial services, electricity, housing, and more. Highlighted schemes include Ayushman Bharat, PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, and PM Awas Yojana, among others.

