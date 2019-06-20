PM's Video Message On Yoga Day Sent To All Missions For Screening: Centre

A video message of PM Modi has been sent to all embassies for screening at the beginning of yoga protocol

All the Indian missions across the world have been asked to celebrate the International Day of Yoga in a grand manner and a video message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been sent to all embassies for screening at the beginning of the yoga protocol, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters that it is the fifth year of the International Day of Yoga celebrations and there is huge participation from people around the world that has helped take yoga to different parts of the world.

He said all the missions have been asked to celebrate it in a grand manner.

"It is not just taking place in capital cities but other parts too. If you look at Indonesia we are doing it in front of Ramana temple. In Paris we are doing it near Eiffel Tower. We have selected high-profile locations," the MEA spokesperson said.

"There is a video message by the prime minister that has been sent to all the missions for them to screen at the beginning of yoga protocol. We are getting support of local governments. There is huge participation from local population and it has helped take yoga to different parts of the world," he said.

Mr Kumar said the External Affairs Ministry has also called all high commissioners to celebrate International Day of Yoga.