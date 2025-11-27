PM Modi's Shoutout To Gen Z: "Creativity, Positive Attitude And Ability"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the critical role of India's Gen-Z in reshaping the country's space sector and said that whenever India opens new opportunities, its young generation, especially Gen-Z, step forward with enthusiasm and place national interest above everything else.

PM Modi made the remarks while inaugurating Skyroot Aerospace's Infinity Campus in Hyderabad via video conferencing today.

Speaking at the inauguration of Skyroot's Infinity Campus. It is a significant leap forward for India's space sector and its future. @SkyrootA https://t.co/EcLEWEcdIx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2025

Young Startups Fuelling Private Space Revolution

The Prime Minister highlighted that more than 300 space startups are now driving fresh momentum in India's space journey. He noted that many of these ventures began with just a handful of young people working from small rented rooms with limited means but with determination to reach new heights.

"This spirit has given birth to the private space revolution in India," PM Modi said, adding that young engineers, designers, coders and scientists are now building advanced technologies in areas such as propulsion, composite materials, rocket stages and satellite platforms, fields that were once unimaginable for Indian startups.

Gen-Z At The Core Of India's Startup Boom

The Prime Minister linked the rapid progress of the space sector to the broader startup revolution unfolding across India. Over the last decade, he said, young innovators, particularly Gen-Z, have been developing fresh solutions across fields like FinTech, AgriTech, HealthTech, ClimateTech, EduTech and DefenceTech.

He praised Gen-Z for their "creativity, positive attitude and ability" to build capacities, saying they can inspire youth worldwide.

Third-Largest Startup Ecosystem Driven by Young Innovators

PM Modi pointed out that India has now become the world's third-largest startup ecosystem with more than 1.5 lakh registered startups, including several unicorns. He noted that startups, once confined to major cities, are now emerging from small towns and villages as well, reflecting the expanding reach and confidence of India's young generation.

PM Modi Unveils Vikram-I

PM Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated Indian space startup Skyroot's Infinity Campus and also unveiled the company's first orbital rocket Vikram-I, which has capability to launch satellites to orbit.

Skyroot's state-of-the-art facility will have around two lakh sq.ft. workspace for designing, developing, integrating and testing multiple launch vehicles, with a capacity to build one orbital rocket every month.

Skyroot is India's leading private space company, founded by Pawan Chandana and Bharath Dhaka, both IIT alumni and former scientists of ISRO.

In November 2022, Skyroot launched its sub-orbital rocket, Vikram-S, becoming the first Indian private company to do so.