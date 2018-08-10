PM Modi's Remarks On Congress Leader BK Hariprasad In Parliament Expunged

PM Modi made the comments after the government's candidate Harivansh won the election for the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson.

All India | | Updated: August 10, 2018 13:10 IST
PM Modi, in his speech congratulating Harivansh, said the election was between "two Haris".

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments in parliament on Thursday with reference to Congress member BK Hariprasad have been expunged or removed from records.

BK Hariprasad was the opposition candidate.

PM Modi, in his speech congratulating Harivansh, said the election was between "two Haris". He went on to make a comment that infuriated the Congress and was seen as derogatory to Mr Hariprasad.
 

