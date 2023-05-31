PM's Rajasthan Rally Today To Launch BJP Celebrations For 9 Years In Power

9 Years Of PM Modi: Over the next 30 days, senior BJP leaders will address 51 rallies

As the Central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed nine years in power on Tuesday, he will launch the BJP's mass connect campaign from Rajasthan today.

PM Modi will launch the party's month-long campaign with a mega rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer today.

The Prime Minister will visit Pushkar's Brahma temple before flying to Ajmer, party sources said.

The BJP has chosen Rajasthan to launch its key campaign at a time when the state is caught in a leadership tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

PM Modi's rally comes a day after Mr Gehlot and Mr Pilot met Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi to resolve a feud that endangers Congress's prospects in the state election later this year.

The Prime Minister had yesterday said that every decision taken in the past nine years was meant to "improve the lives of people".

Over the next 30 days, senior BJP leaders will address 51 rallies across the country.

The party said a total of 500 public meetings will be held at the Lok Sabha-level.

"Party members will connect with over five lakh families -around 1,000 in every Lok Sabha constituency - across the country," Campaign in-charge Tarun Chugh said.

The party has divided the 543 Lok Sabha seats into 144 clusters, each having three to four constituencies.

Two senior party leaders, including ministers, will spend eight days in every cluster and hold various programmes with different segments of society, Mr Chugh said, adding that they will also present government's report card on governance and the poor's welfare.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building amid a boycott by opposition parties.

He described the new building as a "temple of democracy" and also felicitated some of the workers involved in its construction.

Narendra Modi was sworn in for the first time as the Prime Minister on May 26, 2014. He took the oath of office for the second term on May 30, 2019.