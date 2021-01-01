'The Sun Has Just Risen': PM Modi's Poem For 2021

The video of the poem included images of PM Modi praying at a gurdwara last month.

Welcoming the new year of 2021, the Indian government on Friday shared "a mesmerizing and motivating poem written by our beloved PM" on Twitter.

Titled 'Abhi Toh Suraj Uga Hai', the poem translates to 'The Sun Has Just Risen' and its video features Prime Minister Narendra Modi, soldiers, medical staff and farmers.

Let's start our first day of the new year with a mesmerizing and motivating poem 'Abhi toh Suraj Uga hai', written by our beloved PM @narendramodi. @PIB_India@MIB_India@PMOIndiapic.twitter.com/9ajaqAX76w — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 1, 2021

The Prime Minister also extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the New Year.

"Wishing you a happy 2021!, May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail," he wrote on Twitter.

PM Modi earlier said that on the first day of 2021, he will be taking part in a programme aimed at transforming India's urban landscape, by laying the foundation stones for model housing projects in six cities called the Light House Projects.

The projects will be constructed at Indore, Rajkot, Chennai, Ranchi, Agartala and Lucknow, comprising about 1,000 houses at each location along with allied infrastructure facilities.

He will also announce winners under Affordable Sustainable Housing Accelerators - India (ASHA-India) and give out annual awards for excellence in implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) Mission.