PM Modi's Participation For Yoga Day 'Not Decided Yet' Due To COVID-19: Centre

PM Modi was scheduled to attend the Yoga Day event in Leh, but that is now doubtful due to COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to take part in an International Yoga Day programme on June 21 in Leh, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his travel there is doubtful, the AYUSH Ministry has said.

In March, AYUSH Ministry officials had said that Leh in Ladakh will be the venue for the main event on International Yoga Day on June 21 and Prime Minister Modi will attend it.

However, asked if the Prime Minister will participate in any Yoga Day event this year keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, AYUSH Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha told news agency Press Trust of India that "it is not decided yet".

He also said that this year's Yoga Day will be celebrated on digital media platforms.

"It is not yet decided whether the Prime Minister will participate in a programme. Earlier, it was decided that he will go to Leh, but now due to the COVID-19 crisis, it is not yet decided whether he will go to Leh or not," the official told news agency PTI.

"The main event will be a big event, but it will be digital," he said, adding that the modalities are still being worked out.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's International Yoga Day would be celebrated on digital media platforms and there would be no mass gatherings, the government said.

This year's theme will be 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'. People will be able to join Yoga Day celebrations virtually at 7 am on June 21.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)