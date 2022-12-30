'Biggest Pain In World': Tributes Pour In After Death Of PM Modi's Mother

PM Modi's mother Heeraben died at 3:30 am, said the hospital where she was admitted (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes after the death of his mother, Heeraben, in Ahmedabad early this morning. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several top leaders of the country expressed their grief on Twitter.

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम... मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

"A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," PM Modi tweeted with a photo of his mother to inform the country about her death. "When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," he added.

Amit Shah said the pain of losing one's mother is the biggest pain in the world.

हीरा बा ने जिन संघर्षों का सामना करते हुए परिवार का पालन पोषण किया वो सभी के लिए एक आदर्श हैं। उनका त्यागपूर्ण तपस्वी जीवन सदा हमारी स्मृति में रहेगा। पूरा देश दुःख की इस घड़ी में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जी व उनके परिवार के साथ खड़ा है। करोड़ों लोगों की प्रार्थना आपके साथ हैं। ॐ शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 30, 2022

"It is very sad to know about the death of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's respected mother Hira Ba. Mother is the first friend and teacher of a person's life, the pain of losing whom is undoubtedly the biggest pain in the world," said Mr Shah.

"The struggles faced by Hira Ba to nurture the family are inspirational for all. His sacrificial ascetic life will always be in our memory. The entire nation stands with Prime Minister Modi and his family in this hour of grief. The prayers of crores of people are with you. Om Shanti," he added.

Rajnath Singh said it is impossible to fill the void left by the death of one's mother.

प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi की माताश्री, हीरा बा के निधन से मुझे गहरी वेदना हुई है। एक माँ का निधन किसी भी व्यक्ति के जीवन में ऐसी शून्यता लाता है, जिसकी भरपाई असंभव है। दुख की इस घड़ी में प्रधानमंत्रीजी और उनके पूरे परिवार के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ॐ शांति! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 30, 2022

"I am deeply pained by the passing away of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one's life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," he said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said Heeraben was an epitome of generosity and simplicity.

માનનીય વડાપ્રધાન શ્રી નરેન્દ્રભાઈ મોદીના માતૃશ્રી પૂજ્ય હીરાબા ના દેવલોક ગમનથી ઊંડા દુ:ખની લાગણી અનુભવું છું. પૂજ્ય હીરાબા વાત્સલ્ય, સાદગી, પરિશ્રમ અને ઉચ્ચ જીવનમૂલ્યોના પ્રતિમૂર્તિ હતા. ભગવાન તેમના આત્માને પરમ શાંતિ અર્પે તેવી પ્રાર્થના કરું છું. ૐ શાંતિ. — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) December 30, 2022

"I am deeply saddened by the death of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi's mother Hiraba. Respected Hiraba was an epitome of generosity, simplicity, hard work and high values of life. I pray that God rest his soul in peace. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Yogi Adityanath said the death of one's mother is an unbearable and irreparable loss.

एक पुत्र के लिए माँ पूरी दुनिया होती है। माँ का निधन पुत्र के लिए असहनीय और अपूरणीय क्षति होती है।



आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी की पूज्य माता जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है।



प्रभु श्री राम दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें।



ॐ शांति! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 30, 2022

"For a son, mother is the whole world. The death of a mother is an unbearable and irreparable loss for a son. The death of respected mother of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is very sad. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed pious soul a place at his holy feet," he said on Twitter.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hailed Heeraben for raising a leader like PM Modi.

"The news of the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's respected mother Heeraben is very sad. My heartfelt tributes to him. Due to the values that Hiraba ji gave to his family while living a very difficult and struggling life, the country has got a leader like Narendra Bhai," said Mr Gadkari.

Opposition leaders too posted their tributes. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his condolences in the hour of grief.

प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी की माता जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला।



ईश्वर दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें एवं श्री @narendramodi जी और उनके परिवार के समस्त सदस्यों को पीड़ा के इन क्षणों में साहस दें।



ॐ शांति! — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 30, 2022

"Received the sad news of the death of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's mother. May God give place to the departed pious soul at the holy feet and give courage to Shri Narendra Modi ji and all his family members in these moments of pain," tweeted Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said the grief of losing one's mother is too hard for anyone to bear. He is also leaving for Gujarat to attend her last rites in Gandhinagar.

Dear Prime Minister @NarendraModi,

We all know the emotional bond you had with your beloved mother Hiraba. The grief of losing one's mother is too hard to bear for anyone. I am deeply saddened and no words can describe how sorry I am for your loss. (1/2) — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 30, 2022

"Dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi, We all know the emotional bond you had with your beloved mother Hiraba. The grief of losing one's mother is too hard to bear for anyone. I am deeply saddened and no words can describe how sorry I am for your loss. Sending my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences in this hour of grief. May you find peace and comfort in the memories you shared with your mom," said Mr Stalin.

The Ahmedabad hospital where Heeraben was admitted earlier this week said in a statement that she died at 3.30 am.