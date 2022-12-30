'In Maa, I've Always Felt...': PM Modi's Moving Tribute To His Mother

PM Modi has left for Ahmedabad after his mother died, sources said. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a moving tribute to his mother Heeraben Modi who died in the early hours of Friday at the age of 99. "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," the Prime Minister tweeted this morning informing his mother's death.

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम... मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

He also shared a photo of his mother.

The UN Mehta Heart Hospital in Ahmedabad where she was admitted on Tuesday night said in a statement that she died at 3.39 am. Her body will be taken to Gandhinagar.

PM Modi has left for Ahmedabad, sources said, adding that he may join the official programmes he was scheduled to attend via video conference.

Heeraben used to live with Pankaj Modi, the Prime Minister's younger brother, at Raysan village near Gandhinagar. PM Modi used to visit her during most of his visits to Gujarat.