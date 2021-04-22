PM Modi's Gujarat Model Is Only Of Publicity, Stands Exposed: Congress

"Gujarat model has only been of publicity," Congress' in-charge for Gujarat, Rajeev Satav said. (File)

The Congress on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Gujarat model is a failed model which means "only publicity, good headlines and PR management that stands exposed" and it has been implemented in the country for the last six years.

The Congress said that the states ruled by it would endeavour to help provide free vaccines for all, as done by its Chhattisgarh government.

Addressing a joint press conference, Congress' in-charge for Gujarat, Rajeev Satav, Gujarat PCC president Amit Chavda and CLP leder Paresh Dhanani said the situation in Gujarat is out of control and people of the state are made to fend for themselves due to BJP government's failed policies.

Mr Satav said in 2014 when Narendra Modi was BJP's prime ministerial candidate, he projected the Gujarat model and said he will develop India in a similar manner.

"Nobody understood that the Gujarat model means only publicity, good headlines and PR management. In the last six years, what the PM has done is replicate the Gujarat model in the country," he told reporters.

Mr Satav, who is the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, said the BJP government has not added or improved any health infrastructure in Gujarat, "except adding some more MLAs poached from the Congress".

He alleged that in the last 25 years, of which Modi was the chief minister of the state for 15 years, the BJP government in Gujarat has not added a single hospital. The existing ones were all set up by the Congress, he said.

"He (PM) talked a lot about the Gujarat model, but neither could health infrastructure nor other things be improved. The Gujarat model has only been of publicity," Mr Satav said.

"At least take care of the people of the state that you hail from," he said, urging Modi to spend some days in his home state.

On whether the Congress-ruled states would provide free vaccines for all, Mr Satav said the partys endeavour is to provide free vaccines to all.

"I am confident that Congress-ruled states will work effectively towards providing vaccines for all. They will be exploring the options," he said.

He also urged the central government to hold all projects like central vista project, bullet train and new aircraft purchase and provide free vaccine for all.

"You can take all the MP Development Fund. If government does even this, this will help in fighting against coronavirus. But this government is arrogant and will not listen to opposition," Mr Satav said.

Mr Chavda said the first wave in India was due to "Namaste Trump" event organised by PM Narendra Modi and the second wave came due to the cricket match "Namaste Stump" organised by Jay Shah.

"The situation in Gujarat is out of control. It is the failed policies of the government and failed model, man-made and government-made disaster is responsible for the death of people," he alleged.

He alleged that the state of affairs in Gujarat are so bad that 14 districts still do not have CT Scan machines in district hospitals and RTPCR tests are not being held at 14 districts.

"We have requested the governor to convene an all-party meeting. Narendra Modi's failed Gujarat model stands exposed before the country and world. The PM has taken credit for the Gujarat model, but now when people are suffering, he is nowhere to be seen," Mr Chavda said.

He alleged that the hospitals do not have stocks of antiviral drug Remdesivir but small BJP leaders do.

Dhanani alleged that this government is hiding the truth and figures of deaths. "We have demanded legal action be taken against all those people who have stocks of Remdesivir," he said.