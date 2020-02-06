PM Modi's "Tubelight" Dig For Rahul Gandhi In Parliament

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaking in the Lok Sabha. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a savage dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in parliament, referring to the belated response of "tube-lights", as he rebutted the opposition on its criticism of his government.

While replying to a debate on the President's speech, PM Modi made an apparent reference to the Congress MP's rally in Delhi and a comment he had reportedly made about "beating Modi".

As Rahul Gandhi rose to interject, the Prime Minister sneered: "I have been speaking for 30 to 40 minutes but it took this long for the current to reach. Bahut se tubelight aise hi hotey hai (many tubelights are like this)".

PM Modi also referred to what he called "one Congress leader's threat to beat Modi with a stick in six months" and said he would prepare himself by doing more surya namaskars.

"In 70 years, no Congress leader has ever been self-sufficient. I heard one leader's manifesto - he said, we will beat Modi with a stick in six months. It is true that it is a difficult prospect (laughter in the house), so it will take six months to prepare. But even I will prepare in these six months and do more surya namaskar so that I am ready...the kind of abuses I am being subjected to, I will make myself gaali-proof (abuse-proof) and also danda-proof," the Prime Minister said.