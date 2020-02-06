'Gandhi-Ji May Be Trailer For You, For Us He's Life': PM To Opposition

PM Modi was responding to the President's speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed parliament today amid protests from opposition benches over BJP MP Ananthkumar Hegde's remarks about Mahatma Gandhi earlier this week, sarcastically asking: "bas, itna hi? Aur kuch (Is that all? Is there anything else?)" to protesting parliamentarians chanting: "Mahatma Gandhi amar rahe (Long live Mahatma Gandhi)".

Minutes after the Prime Minister's question, the Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is his party's leader in the Lok Sabha, rose to declare: "Yeh to abhi trailer hai (This is just the trailer)", to which PM Modi responded: "Aapke liye Gandhi trailer ho sakte hain... humare liye Gandhi-ji zindagi hain (Gandhi may be a trailer for you... for us he is life itself)".

The Prime Minister was responding to a motion of thanks for President Ram Nath Kovind's Republic Day speech last month.

Earlier this week Anantkumar Hegde described the freedom struggle led by Gandhi as "drama" and said his "blood boiled" when he read history books referring to the same. The entire freedom movement was "staged with the consent and support of the British", said Mr Hegde, according to news agency ANI.

The ruling BJP quickly asked Mr Hegde to put out an unconditional apology for his remarks and senior leaders disassociated the party from the comments.