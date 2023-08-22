India-China Ties In Focus As BRICS Summit Begins Today: 10 Points

The Prime Minister will join the leaders of Brazil, China, Russia and South Africa at the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg. This will be the first in-person BRICS summit after 2019. Over the last three years, meetings were held virtually because of COVID-19 pandemic.

On being asked about the possibility of a meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra yesterday said his schedule is "still being developed." "We have a positive intent and an open mind when it comes to BRICS expansion," Mr Kwatra said.

If the bilateral meet between PM Modi and Xi Jinping is held, it will be their first since the India-China border standoff began in May 2020. The two leaders had briefly met last year in November - at the G20 dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali.

The Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over three-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement at several places following extensive diplomatic and military talks.

A fresh round of high-level talks between the two countries were held between the two countries earlier this month with a focus to resolve the remaining issues. A joint statement called the talks "positive, constructive and in-depth".

Last month, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met top Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of a meeting of the BRICS nations in Johannesburg. Mr Doval emphasised the importance of continuing efforts to fully resolve the situation and restore peace and tranquility in the border areas.

India-China ties deteriorated following a fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two countries in decades.

After a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process in 2021 on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.

India has maintained that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.