On Onam, PM Modi Wishes For Everyone's Good Health And Wellbeing

PM Modi said the harvest festival is associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood and harmony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he prayed for the good health and wellbeing of everyone on the occasion of Onam. Sending his best wishes, PM Modi said the harvest festival, which also celebrates the annual homecoming of legendary King Mahabali to Kerala, is associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood and harmony.

Several others, including President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, also wished the people of the country.

Best wishes on the special occasion of Onam, a festival associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood and harmony. I pray for everyone's good health and wellbeing. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2021

President Kovind said that Onam is a celebration of the new harvest and highlights the tireless work of farmers.

Onam greetings to all our fellow citizens! This festival is a celebration of the new harvest. It highlights the tireless work of farmers. It is an occasion to express gratitude to mother nature. I wish progress and prosperity for all fellow citizens. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 21, 2021

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu wrote, “My warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Onam today. It marks the beginning of harvest season in various parts of our country. Onam also honours the memory of great King Mahabali of Kerala, who is celebrated for his nobility and generosity.”

May the vibrant festival bring in peace, prosperity & happiness for all. #Onam#Onam2021 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 21, 2021

Extending his greetings to all “Malayalee sisters and brothers”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, wrote, “Onam signifies peace and harmony. May the flavours of Sadya and the musical beats of Pulikali bring an abundance of joy and prosperity to all.”

Onam signifies peace and harmony. On this auspicious festival, I extend my warm greetings to all our Malayalee sisters and brothers around the world. May the flavours of Sadya and the musical beats of Pulikali bring an abundance of joy and prosperity to all. Happy Onam! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 21, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished everyone through a video message. “To every single Malayali, those in Kerala, those in the rest of India, and those outside India, I'd like to wish you a happy Thiruvonam,” he wrote. Rahul Gandhi is a Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad in Kerala.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished for everyone's prosperity and good health.

Wish you all a very Happy Onam. May you be blessed with prosperity and good health. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 21, 2021

BJP president JP Nadda too wished for peace and prosperity, saying the harvest festival commemorates the golden era of King Mahabali.

Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of #Onam.

The harvest festival commemorates the golden era of King Mahabali, which celebrates harmony and express gratitude to our hardworking farmers.

May this festival brings good health, happiness, peace & prosperity.

Happy Onam! pic.twitter.com/cW2vq9CZ3r — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 21, 2021

Malayalam actor Mohanlal shared an image of himself making a “pookalam” – a circular carpet or rangoli decorated with fresh flowers.

BJP and Congress too shared their wishes on Twitter, hoping that this festival heralds peace and prosperity.

Our heartiest greetings to each and everyone celebrating Onam today.



May this auspicious occasion, usher in peace, prosperity & progress into our nation. pic.twitter.com/KnC3bI2qF0 — Congress (@INCIndia) August 21, 2021

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Onam. May this festival bring lots of happiness and prosperity in your life. Happy Onam! pic.twitter.com/Jc7iRI2aci — BJP (@BJP4India) August 21, 2021

Happy Onam, everyone.