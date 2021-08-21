On Onam, PM Modi Wishes For Everyone's Good Health And Wellbeing

Onam is a harvest festival which also celebrates the return of King Mahabali from the pataal (netherland).

PM Modi said the harvest festival is associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood and harmony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he prayed for the good health and wellbeing of everyone on the occasion of Onam. Sending his best wishes, PM Modi said the harvest festival, which also celebrates the annual homecoming of legendary King Mahabali to Kerala, is associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood and harmony.

Several others, including President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, also wished the people of the country.

President Kovind said that Onam is a celebration of the new harvest and highlights the tireless work of farmers.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu wrote, “My warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Onam today. It marks the beginning of harvest season in various parts of our country. Onam also honours the memory of great King Mahabali of Kerala, who is celebrated for his nobility and generosity.”

Extending his greetings to all “Malayalee sisters and brothers”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, wrote, “Onam signifies peace and harmony. May the flavours of Sadya and the musical beats of Pulikali bring an abundance of joy and prosperity to all.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished everyone through a video message. “To every single Malayali, those in Kerala, those in the rest of India, and those outside India, I'd like to wish you a happy Thiruvonam,” he wrote. Rahul Gandhi is a Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad in Kerala.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished for everyone's prosperity and good health.

BJP president JP Nadda too wished for peace and prosperity, saying the harvest festival commemorates the golden era of King Mahabali.

Malayalam actor Mohanlal shared an image of himself making a “pookalam” – a circular carpet or rangoli decorated with fresh flowers.

BJP and Congress too shared their wishes on Twitter, hoping that this festival heralds peace and prosperity.

Happy Onam, everyone.

