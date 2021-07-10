PM Modi Wishes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh On His Birthday Today

PM Modi greeted senior BJP leader and his Cabinet colleague Rajnath Singh on his 70th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted senior BJP leader and his Cabinet colleague Rajnath Singh on his 70th birthday and lauded him as an outstanding parliamentarian and administrator.

The Defence Minister is admired across the spectrum for his warm personality and wisdom, PM Modi said, wishing him a long and healthy life in service of the nation.

According to news agency Press Trust of India, the wishes to Rajnath Singh on Twitter from the Prime Minister comes after a gap of many weeks during which PM Modi had refrained from posting birthday greetings. Though he did remember some noted personalities, who are no more, on their birth anniversaries.

Other senior leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda, also extended birthday wishes to the former party chief.

He has made important contribution in strengthening the party with his organisational skills, Amit Shah said.

JP Nadda said he is known for his amiable nature and strong connect with party workers, and that his immense contribution to the party, dedication to the nation and organisational skills are inspiring.

Born in Uttar Pradesh in 1951, Rajnath Singh has been associated with the RSS and the BJP since early and has risen through the party over the decades while working at different organisational levels.

He was also a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and served as a Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.



