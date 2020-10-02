PM Modi Wishes 'Friend' Donald Trump, Wife Melania Quick Recovery

PM Modi wished Donald Trump on Twitter. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning wished US President Donald Trump and First lady Melania a "quick recovery and good health", soon after the US President said in a tweet that both of them have tested positive for coronavirus.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!," the US President tweeted.

Nearly an hour later, PM Modi responded to the post saying: "Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health."

"As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. Soon after the news broke out, social media was flooded with posts as many wished him a speedy recover," Melania Trump said on Twitter, minutes after Donald Trump's post.

The tweets by US President and his wife come just two days after the face-off between him and the Democratic challenger Joe Biden at the first Presidential debate.

As soon as the news broke out, social media was flooded with reactions. "Mr. President, the reason why we support you is because you support us. Thank you for always making us your priority, even when it puts you in harm's way. We are united & will get through this together. Looking forward to a speedy recovery to both of you," Republican activist Scott Presler wrote.

"We will pray for you, true Americans love our POTUS AND FLOTUS!" JT Lewis, an advocate working for school safety tweeted, replying to Melania's tweet.

Donald Trump said late Thursday he would go into quarantine after Hope Hicks, one of his closest confidantes, tested positive for coronavirus. Hope Hicks was traveling with Trump on Air Force One just this Tuesday to fly to Cleveland for the first presidential debate with Democrat Joe Biden.

With over 72 lakh cases, the United States has logged the highest number of Covid infections in the world. Over 2 lakh deaths linked to Covid have been recorded so far.

Critics have been attacking Trump over his remarks on the pandemic. On Tuesday, Joe Biden said: "Seven million have contracted the virus. President has no plan."

India has logged the second highest number of cases. However, the case fatality rate or CFR is much lesser than the US, according to the Health Ministry.

