Donald Trump's Adviser Tests Positive For Coronavirus: Report

There was no indication Donald Trump has contracted the virus, the report said.

Donald Trump's Adviser Tests Positive For Coronavirus: Report

Hope Hicks traveled with Trump aboard Air Force One on Tuesday to the presidential debate. (File)

Washington:

A close adviser to US President Donald Trump, Hope Hicks, has tested positive for the coronavirus, a Bloomberg reporter said on Twitter on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

There was no indication Trump has contracted the virus, the reporter said. Hicks traveled with Trump aboard Air Force One on Tuesday to the presidential debate in Cleveland and to a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday, according to the reporter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
Hope HicksDonald Trumpcoronavirus

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india