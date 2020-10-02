Donald Trump's Adviser Tests Positive For Coronavirus: Report

Hope Hicks traveled with Trump aboard Air Force One on Tuesday to the presidential debate. (File)

A close adviser to US President Donald Trump, Hope Hicks, has tested positive for the coronavirus, a Bloomberg reporter said on Twitter on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

There was no indication Trump has contracted the virus, the reporter said. Hicks traveled with Trump aboard Air Force One on Tuesday to the presidential debate in Cleveland and to a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday, according to the reporter.

