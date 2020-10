"I just went for a test and we'll see what happens," Trump said. (File)

US President Donald Trump said Thursday evening that he was awaiting results from a test for Covid-19 after one of his close advisors tested positive for the disease.

Trump's close aid Hope Hicks tested positive, the president confirmed to Fox News.

"I just went for a test and we'll see what happens," he said, saying he expected the results Thursday night or Friday.

