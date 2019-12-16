'Violent Protests On Citizenship Amendment Act Deeply Distressing': PM Modi

PM Modi called the Citizenship Act protests "deeply distressing".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described today as "deeply distressing" the violence on Sunday evening during protests at the Jamia Millia Islamia University against the citizenship law. Damage to public property and disturbing normal life had not been part of the country's ethos, he said.

"Violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act are unfortunate and deeply distressing. Debate, discussion and dissent are essential parts of democracy but, never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos," PM Modi said in tweets.

"The need of the hour is for all of us to work together for the development of India and the empowerment of every Indian, especially the poor, downtrodden and marginalised. We cannot allow vested interest groups to divide us and create disturbance," he added.