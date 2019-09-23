"Your Presence At #HowdyModi A Watershed Moment...": PM Tweets Trump

"Howdy, Modi!": Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump addressed a crowd of over 50,000 Indian Americans in Houston on Sunday.

All India | Edited by | Updated: September 23, 2019 10:33 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Your Presence At #HowdyModi A Watershed Moment...': PM Tweets Trump

"Howdy, Modi!": Donald Trump flew in from Washington on Sunday to share stage with PM Modi.


New Delhi: 

Donald Trump's presence at the "Howdy, Modi!" event on Sunday  was a "watershed moment" in the India-US ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted the US President this morning, hours after the two world leaders shared stage at a mega event in Houston.

Thanking the US President, PM Modi said that Trump has been a steadfast friend of India and the Indian community.

"The event was lively, showcasing the special features of Indian culture and accomplishments of the Indian diaspora," PM Modi tweeted, sharing pictures from the grand event. "Moments from Houston that will always remain a part of my memory," he wrote.

PM Modi and Trump addressed a crowd of over 50,000 Indian Americans on Sunday.

In his speech, Trump had said that India has never had a better friend in the White House than him and acknowledged the contribution of the Indian-American community in boosting ties between the two countries.

"The USA loves India!" Trump said in a succinct tweet after the event. He described as "incredible" the electric atmosphere at the NRG arena in Houston. Earlier in his speech, he described PM Modi as America's "greatest" and "most loyal friend", and said the Prime Minister was doing an exceptional job for India.

The event was organised by the Indian-American community to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting the United States for a week.

President Trump also received a standing ovation when PM Modi asked the audience to commend his "resolve" in fighting terrorism.

PM Modi and the US President will also hold a bilateral meeting on Tuesday, where the ongoing India-US trade standoff is likely to come up.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Donald TrumpHowdy ModiHouston

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Howdy ModiSensexP ChidambaramPM ModiDonald TrumpPunjabMehbooba Mufti DaughterLive TVHOP LivePNR StatusChinmayanandIND vs SAEmmy Awards

................................ Advertisement ................................