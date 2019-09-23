'Your Presence At #HowdyModi A Watershed Moment...': PM Tweets Trump

"Howdy, Modi!": Donald Trump flew in from Washington on Sunday to share stage with PM Modi.

Donald Trump's presence at the "Howdy, Modi!" event on Sunday was a "watershed moment" in the India-US ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted the US President this morning, hours after the two world leaders shared stage at a mega event in Houston.

Thanking the US President, PM Modi said that Trump has been a steadfast friend of India and the Indian community.

"The event was lively, showcasing the special features of Indian culture and accomplishments of the Indian diaspora," PM Modi tweeted, sharing pictures from the grand event. "Moments from Houston that will always remain a part of my memory," he wrote.

Dear @POTUS@realDonaldTrump, your presence at #HowdyModi in Houston was a watershed moment in India-USA ties.



Since assuming office, you have been a steadfast friend of India and the Indian community.

Your presence indicates your respect towards India and the Indian diaspora. pic.twitter.com/iGHjT6Tp5a — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2019

PM Modi and Trump addressed a crowd of over 50,000 Indian Americans on Sunday.

In his speech, Trump had said that India has never had a better friend in the White House than him and acknowledged the contribution of the Indian-American community in boosting ties between the two countries.

"The USA loves India!" Trump said in a succinct tweet after the event. He described as "incredible" the electric atmosphere at the NRG arena in Houston. Earlier in his speech, he described PM Modi as America's "greatest" and "most loyal friend", and said the Prime Minister was doing an exceptional job for India.

The event was organised by the Indian-American community to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting the United States for a week.

President Trump also received a standing ovation when PM Modi asked the audience to commend his "resolve" in fighting terrorism.

PM Modi and the US President will also hold a bilateral meeting on Tuesday, where the ongoing India-US trade standoff is likely to come up.

