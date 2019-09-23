'Howdy, Modi!' Reactions Live Updates: Leaders, Celebrities Call Event 'Historic'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York on Sunday night to participate in the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly after delivering an electrifying address in Houston to over 50,000 members of the Indian diaspora at a mega community event also addressed by President Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump also addressed the Indian expats at the grand 'Howdy, Modi!' event, and said they never had a better friend in the White House than him. After the function, he expressed his gratitude for the "affection" he received. "The USA loves India," he tweeted.

The event was organised by the Indian-American community to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting the United States for a week. In his address, President Trump acknowledged the contribution of the Indian-American community in boosting ties between the two countries.

Here are the LIVE Updates of reactions on "Howdy, Modi!" Houston Event: