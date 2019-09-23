'Howdy, Modi!' Reactions Live Updates: Leaders, Celebrities Call Event 'Historic'

New Delhi:
Reactions on Howdy Modi: PM Modi at Howdy, Modi event in Houston, Texas with US President Donald Trump.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York on Sunday night to participate in the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly after delivering an electrifying address in Houston to over 50,000 members of the Indian diaspora at a mega community event also addressed by President Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump also addressed the Indian expats at the grand 'Howdy, Modi!' event, and said they never had a better friend in the White House than him. After the function, he expressed his gratitude for the "affection" he received. "The USA loves India," he tweeted.
The event was organised by the Indian-American community to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting the United States for a week. In his address, President Trump acknowledged the contribution of the Indian-American community in boosting ties between the two countries.
Here are the LIVE Updates of reactions on "Howdy, Modi!" Houston Event:
After ages we are truly friends with the USA: Author Chetan Bhagat
Akshay Kumar says India has truly arrived globally!
Chef Vikas Khanna calls the event a cultural shift
#HowdyModi in Houston was a watershed moment: PM Modi
- Donald Trump's presence at the "Howdy, Modi!" event on Sunday was a "watershed moment" in the India-US ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted this morning, hours after the mega event in Houston saw the two leaders share stage.
A historic day in world politics: Amit Shah on "Howdy, Modi!" event
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday called the "Howdy Modi" event presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in Texas a "historic day in world politics".
- "PM Modi''s popularity has soared across the globe. It is a recognition of the people of India. The grand Howdy Modi event is a testimony of New India''s power under the leadership of PM @narendramodi. A historic day in world politics!" Mr Shah said.
- Mr Shah said that the event was unprecedented, which has left an "indelible footprint" of a stronger India on the world map.
- "Leaders of the two most powerful democracies shared their ideas and dreams for a prosperous world together in a way that one has never seen before," Mr Shah added.
- He said that through the event a loud and clear message has been sent to the world that India will keep no stones unturned to keep itself safe and united.
- "Thanks to PM Narendra Modi's leadership, the entire world today stands firmly with India in its decisive fight against the menace of terrorism," said Mr Shah.
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar congratulates PM Modi
Extremely proud to be an India, says actor Vivek Oberoi
Proud moment for India: Karan Johar
Salman Khan hails PM Modi's speech in Houston event
"Howdy, Modi!" event united countries who oppose terrorism: Delhi BJP chief
- Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that the "Howdy, Modi!" event presided by PM Modi and US President Trump has united all the countries who oppose terrorism.
- "Trump's direct message to the world on terrorism shows that his country endorses the efforts and supports India in a bid to eradicate terrorism. This has united all the countries who oppose terrorism," said Mr Tiwari.
"Howdy, Modi!" event was historic: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
- Former union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said that Islamabad is always on the "reaction mode", while India is on "action mode".
- "The "Howdy, Modi!" event was historic. The two leaders talked about trade, development, radical Islam and terrorism on one stage. PM Modi showed his report card to the whole world,'' said Mr Rathore.
Event a major push to US and India ties
- Deputy Director of the Asia programme, Micheal Kugelman said that the "Howdy, Modi!" event gave major push to the US and India relations which had been struggling due to "commercial tensions" in the recent months.
- "The objective of the event was to solidify the support Narendra Modi has from Indian-Americans. It gave a major push to the US and Indian relations which had been struggling due to commercial tensions in the recent months," Mr Kugelman said.
- Mr Kugelman, however, asserted that Trump used the event to make an appeal to a "key voting constituencies", consisting of Indo-American community.
Summit showed our leaders' camaraderie: President of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum
- The joint address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in Houston to a record crowd of over 50,000 Indian Americans was a triumphant moment for Indo-US relationship, the head of a top India-centric strategic and advocacy group said on Sunday.
- "The summit not only showed our leaders'' camaraderie with each other, but also their commitment towards the US-India partnership and why the two countries continue to be natural allies," Mukesh Aghi, president of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF), told PTI.
- Aghi said during the "Howdy, Modi!" rally, it was reiterated more than once that both countries have shared values, a love for independence, freedom and liberty that bind them together.
- "Prime Minister Modi's address reinforced India's strong global position -- geo-economically and geo-politically," Mr Aghi said, adding that a rising India is capable of attracting bigger and better US investments that create jobs in both countries.
- "It is incredible to witness this growth in our ties and we commend both leaders who have started off this trip on a very solid footing," Mr Aghi said.
- The American corporate sector, he said, is looking forward to some tangible outcomes from the bilateral meeting in New York, where the two leaders will discuss the trade ties that have seen an upward trajectory in the last decade.
- "Most importantly, the summit was a stunning display of the power of our people-to-people ties and how Indian Americans continue to contribute economically, politically and culturally to the bilateral relationship," Mr Aghi said.
- Eminent venture capitalist and philanthropist M R Rangaswami, the founder of Indiaspora, a group that tries to organise Indian Americans, told The New York Times that events like "Howdy, Modi!" help the community become more relevant in the US.
- President Trump's appearance was an opportunity to increase his 14 per cent showing among Indian Americans in 2016, he added.
- Indian American attorney from New York Ravi Batra said precedents were broken and protocol-embedded wisdom discarded in Houston when PM Modi introduced President Trump at the event.
- "Such warmth, usually between brothers or best friends, can displace protocol for something better: a knowing and obvious joint destiny," he said.