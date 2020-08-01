"Energetic Public Figure": PM Modi Tweets After Amar Singh's Death

Amar Singh Death: Several politicians and noted personalities also tweeted to express their anguish at Mr Singh's death.

Amar Singh died on Saturday. He was 64. (File)

Amar Singh, former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP, was an energetic public figure who was known for his friendships across many spheres of life, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Saturday, condoling his death after an long illness. Several politicians tweeted to express their anguish at Mr Singh's death.

"Amar Singh Ji was an energetic public figure. In the last few decades, he witnessed some of the major political developments from close quarters. He was known for his friendships across many spheres of life. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his friends and family. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said Amar Singh will known for his liveliness. "I express my condolences on the demise of Amar Singhji. He was active in other fields besides politics and made numerous friends. He will always be remembered for his liveliness. My condolences to his family," he tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remembered him as "humorous" by nature.  "He was humorous by nature and was always energetic. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the bereaved family," he said.

Congress general Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed her sadness. "May Amar Singhji's soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family. I express my condolences to his wife and daughters in this hour of grief," she tweeted in Hindi.

Former Congress leader and President of India, Pranab Mukherjee remembered his meetings with the leader.

Several other politicians also condoled his death.

Amar Singh, 64, had gone to a hospital in Singapore in March for surgery in a kidney-related illness. He was one of the biggest leaders of the Samajwadi Party before he had a fallout with the leadership in 2010. However, in 2016, he was elected as an independent Rajya Sabha MP with help from the party.

