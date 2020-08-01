'Energetic Public Figure': PM Modi Tweets After Amar Singh's Death

Amar Singh died on Saturday. He was 64. (File)

Amar Singh, former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP, was an energetic public figure who was known for his friendships across many spheres of life, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Saturday, condoling his death after an long illness. Several politicians tweeted to express their anguish at Mr Singh's death.

"Amar Singh Ji was an energetic public figure. In the last few decades, he witnessed some of the major political developments from close quarters. He was known for his friendships across many spheres of life. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his friends and family. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said Amar Singh will known for his liveliness. "I express my condolences on the demise of Amar Singhji. He was active in other fields besides politics and made numerous friends. He will always be remembered for his liveliness. My condolences to his family," he tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remembered him as "humorous" by nature. "He was humorous by nature and was always energetic. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the bereaved family," he said.

वरिष्ठ नेता एवं सांसद श्री अमर सिंह के निधन के समाचार से दुःख की अनुभूति हुई है। सार्वजनिक जीवन के दौरान उनकी सभी दलों में मित्रता थी।



स्वभाव से विनोदी और हमेशा ऊर्जावान रहने वाले अमर सिंहजी को ईश्वर अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें। उनके शोकाकुल परिवार के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 1, 2020

Congress general Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed her sadness. "May Amar Singhji's soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family. I express my condolences to his wife and daughters in this hour of grief," she tweeted in Hindi.

ईश्वर श्री अमर सिंह जी की आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में शरण दें। श्री अमर सिंह जी के परिवार के प्रति मेरी भावपूर्ण संवेदनाएं। मैं इस दुखद क्षण में उनकी शोक संतप्त पत्नी और बेटियों के प्रति गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करती हूँ। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 1, 2020

Former Congress leader and President of India, Pranab Mukherjee remembered his meetings with the leader.

I am shocked at the untimely passing away of Shri Amar Singh,MP. A politician with cordial relations across party lines, he frequently interacted with me during 2004-09 & later. A Calcutta boy, he last met me in Kolkata itself. My condolences to his family, friends and admirers. pic.twitter.com/uKWqSbHrVz — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 1, 2020

Several other politicians also condoled his death.

Saddened by the demise of Veteran leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Shri Amar Singh ji. I pray for the departed soul. My condolences and prayer. Om Shanti... — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) August 1, 2020

Saddened to learn of Amar Singh Ji's demise. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 1, 2020

Anguished to hear about the passing away of Amar Singh ji.

He will always be remembered as a valued colleague and wonderful human being.



My condolences to his family and well wishers. — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) August 1, 2020

Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of veteran leader & Rajya Sabha MP #AmarSingh. My thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 1, 2020

Amar Singh, 64, had gone to a hospital in Singapore in March for surgery in a kidney-related illness. He was one of the biggest leaders of the Samajwadi Party before he had a fallout with the leadership in 2010. However, in 2016, he was elected as an independent Rajya Sabha MP with help from the party.