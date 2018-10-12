PM Modi To Visit Japan On October 28-29

PM Modi visit will reaffirm the traditional bonds of friendship between Japan and India. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Japan on October 28-29 to hold the annual India-Japan summit with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe which will focus on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interests, the External Affairs Ministry said Friday.

It will be the fifth annual summit meeting between PM Modi and Mr Abe and their 12th meeting overall since 2014.

Besides bilateral issues, the two leaders are expected to deliberate on a range of regional and global issues including the situation in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Under the framework of the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan, the two leaders will have wide-ranging discussions over two days on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest," the foreign ministry said.

It said the prime minister's visit will reaffirm the traditional bonds of friendship between the two countries and strengthen their multi-faceted cooperation in diverse fields.

"It will also advance the vision of India and Japan working together to promote peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," the foreign ministry said.