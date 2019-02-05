PM Modi To Visit Assam, Arunachal Pradesh And Tripura On February 9

PM Narendra Modi is set for a whirlwind tour of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on February 9.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a whirlwind tour of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on February 9 to inaugurate several projects and address a public rally, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

The PM will lay the foundation of a greenfield airport at Hollongi in Parum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh, before heading to Guwahati in the afternoon, Mr Sarma told reporters here.

At Guwahati, he is scheduled to lay foundation of a six-lane bridge over river Brahmaputra and kick off construction work of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Changsari near Guwahati, he said.

The prime minister will also inaugurate Numaligarh Refinery Ltd's bio-diesel refinery and the Barauni-Guwahati gas pipeline, the minister said.

The pipeline, connecting northeast with the national gas grid, will meet fuel requirement of industries, supply CNG to automobiles and cooking gas to households, he explained.

Later in the day, PM Modi is scheduled to fly to Tripura from Guwahati to address a public rally, Mr Sarma added.