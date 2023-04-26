PM To Pay Last Respects To Parkash Badal In Chandigarh Today: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Chandigarh at noon to pay tribute to veteran politician and Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, who breathed his last yesterday, sources have said.

The 95-year-old politician, a four-time Chief Minister, was hospitalised in Mohali a week back after he complained of breathing problems. He was 95.

Expressing his condolences, the Prime Minister yesterday said he was "extremely saddened" by the loss. He had described Mr Badal as a "colosal figure in Indian politics". He was a "remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation, worked tirelessly for progress of Punjab", the Prime Minister had said.

"Parkash Singh Badal's passing away is a personal loss for me. I have interacted closely with him for many decades and learnt so much from him," he added. "I recall our numerous conversations, in which his wisdom was always clearly seen. Condolences to his family and countless admirers," the Prime Minister said.

The central government has announced two days of state mourning across India as a mark of respect to the veteran politician.

"On the days of mourning, the national flag will be flown half mast on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on these two days," a government communication said.