PM Modi To Meet Top Economists Today Amid Concerns Over Slowdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today hold a meeting with top economists to review the macroeconomic situation of the country. The meeting comes amid growing concern over the slowdown in the economy.

The constraints on growth acceleration and employment generation are expected to be discussed in the meeting, sources said, adding that the main focus would revolve around on how to bring back the growth sentiment in the economy and take it towards a higher growth level.

The high-level meeting comes days ahead of the General Budget that will be presented in parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5.

Ahead of today's meeting, public policy think-tank NITI Aayog has divided the economists and sectoral experts into different groups to brainstorm on key sectors of the economy such as like infrastructure, agriculture as well as the larger challenge of job creation. These groups have been given specific targets to identify the hurdles to growth and what steps the government can take to address these bottle-necks and bring back the growth sentiment in those sectors.

The economists and experts will make presentations before the Prime Minister on the specific challenges faced by the government in key sectors of the economy and the new steps the government should take accelerate growth.

On May 31, a day after PM Modi was sworn in for a second term following his election victory, the government had announced the third straight fall in quarterly growth to 5.8 per cent in the first three months of the year (FY 2018-19). The economy grew at its slowest pace in 17 quarters. The figure was down from 6.6 percent in the last quarter of 2018.

The figure meant India is no longer the world's fastest growing major economy; it is China, with 6.4 percent growth in the first quarter. India has fallen behind China's pace for the first time in nearly two years.

The Statistics Ministry last month said the unemployment rate was at 6.1 per cent in 2017-18, confirming the figure leaked to Business Standard newspaper in January, which said it was the worst since 1972-73.

Last Saturday, at meeting of the NITI Aayog, PM Modi said the goal to make India a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2024, was challenging, but achievable. The meeting was attended by chief ministers, lieutenant governors of union territories, union ministers and senior government officials.