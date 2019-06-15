Special Status Demands Likely In PM's NITI Aayog Meet Today: 10 Points

Farm distress, drought and security concerns will be on the agenda at the meeting. (File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair NITI Aayog's fifth governing council meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today. This would be the first meeting of the planning body after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance formed a new government at the centre after a stellar win in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election. Farm distress, drought and security concerns in Maoist-affected districts will be high on the agenda.The meeting will be attended by chief ministers, lieutenant governors of union territories, union ministers and senior government officials.