PM Modi To Interact With Lakhs Of Young Voters On National Voters Day Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to a large number of young voters on the National Voters Day tomorrow through a programme organised by the youth wing of the ruling BJP.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Tejasvi Surya told reporters that young voters played a key role in electing Narendra Modi as Prime Minister in 2014 and then his re-election in 2019.

"They are very enthusiastic for electing Modi ji as prime minister for a third term," he told reporters, claiming that there have been unparalleled opportunities for youngsters in the BJP-led NDA government.

The unemployment rate is at an all-time low amid the rapid pace of economic growth and huge boost to infrastructure which has directly and indirectly benefitted the youth in a big way, he said.

Mr Surya said lakhs of young voters will virtually connect with the Prime Minister at nearly 5,000 places across the country.

It is historic as this is the first time a prime minister will be interacting with young voters at such a scale, he said, asserting that such an exercise will encourage their participation in elections and deepen the country's democratic roots.

There are over seven crore voters in the 18-25 years group, he noted, adding that the government has brought numerous schemes and policies to help them, including by establishing many new IIMs, IITs and medical colleges.



