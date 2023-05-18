PM Modi To Inaugurate New Parliament Building On May 28

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new parliament building on May 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the newly constructed parliament building to the nation on May 28, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement today. The new Lok Sabha building can accommodate 888 members, it said.

The present Lok Sabha building can accommodate some 543 members and the Rajya Sabha building can sit 250 members.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met PM Modi today and invited him to inaugurate the new parliament building. The constriction of the building is complete now and it symbolises the spirit of a self-reliant India, or "aatmanirbhar Bharat".

The current parliament building was built in 1927, which is now going to be almost 100 years old. The lack of space was felt as per the present requirements, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

In both the houses, there were also lack of convenient arrangements for MPs to sit, which affected how they worked.

PM Modi laid the foundation of the new building in December 2020. The newly constructed parliament building has been built in a record time with quality construction, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in the statement.

The new parliament building is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, which will help the members to perform their duties in a better way, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

In the new building, the Rajya Sabha can accommodate 300 members. The joint session of parliament will be held in the Lok Sabha chamber, which can sit 1,280 MPs.