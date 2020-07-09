PM Modi To Deliver Inaugural Address At India Global Week 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address for the India Global Week 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address for the India Global Week 2020 -- which will be attended by 5,000 participants from over 30 nations -- at 1.30 pm today. Pitched as one of the biggest international events on India's globalization, the three-day virtual event --- themed "Be The Revival : India and a Better New World" ---- is expected to help the global economy emerge from the shadow of the coronavirus.

Around 250 speakers will address the virtual meet on geopolitics, business, technology, banking and finance, pharma, defence and security, and arts and culture.

"Will be addressing the India Global Week, organised by @IndiaIncorp at 1:30 PM tomorrow. This forum brings together global thought leaders and captains of industry, who will discuss aspects relating to opportunities in India as well as the global economic revival post-COVID," tweeted the Prime Minister, who is expected to connect with industry leaders and lay out numerous investment opportunities that India has to offer.

The other high profile speakers at the meet will include the Prime Minister's cabinet colleagues -- foreign minister S Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal. Besides, Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir GC Murmu, Isha Foundation Founder Sadhguru and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar are also expected to address the meet.

Speakers from abroad will include UK's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Home Secretary Priti Patel, US Ambassador to India Ken Juster and others, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

It will also feature a never seen before performance "Atmanirbhar Bharat" by Madhu Nataraj and a special 100 birth anniversary concert in tribute to the sitar maestro Ravi Shankar by three of his most eminent students, the PM's Office said.

The coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown to contain it is has played havoc on the economy worldwide. On Monday, the World Bank predicted that the global economy will shrink by 5.2 per cent this year -- the steepest downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

"The speed and depth with which it has struck, suggests the possibility of a sluggish recovery that may require policymakers to consider additional interventions," said World Bank President David Malpass.

In April, the International Monetary Fund had projected India's growth rate at 1.9 per cent for 2020. The global economy, it said, is likely to shrink by 3 per cent. India will bounce back in 2021 with a robust six per cent growth rate, eh IMF has said.