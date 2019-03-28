PM Modi To Begin Election Campaign In Telangana Tomorrow

PM Modi will address two public meetings at Mahbubnagar and Hyderabad in Telangana. (FILE PHOTO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing two public meetings at Mahbubnagar and Hyderabad in Telangana on March 29 and April 1 respectively, said BJP's state unit president Dr K Laxman.

Speaking to news agency ANI about the Prime Minister's visit, Mr Laxman said, "Ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting at Mahbubnagar tomorrow and Hyderabad LB Stadium on April 1."

Stressing on the party's plan for election campaigning, Mr Laxman said, "BJP president Amit Shah will also address public meetings in Telangana starting from April 4. He will address people of Warangal and Karimnagar and conduct road shows at Nalagonda and Hyderabad on April 6. Various Union Ministers will also take part in the election campaign."

All 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.