PM Modi To Address National Executives Of BJP Wings On May 17

A party leader said 700-800 office bearers of these party' wings -focussed on scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, women, youth, farmers, minorities and other backward classes, will attend the meeting which BJP president Amit Shah will also address.
The day-long exercise is scheduled to be held two days after the announcement of results of Karnataka assembly polls on May 15.
CommentsParty sources said this would be for the first time that all wings of the party will sit under one roof and will be addressed by PM Modi and Mr Shah.
The party leadership is likely to use the opportunity to set the agenda in the run up to the next Lok Sabha poll, which is about a year away, and exhort them to use their organisational machinery to share the central government's successes with the masses.