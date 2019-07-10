PM Modi Talks About Team India's 'Fighting Spirit' After World Cup Exit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his best wishes to Team India. (File photo)

As Indian cricket team crashed out of world cup after losing against New Zealand in a low-score thriller, Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the "fighting spirit" of the team which put up a tough challenge till the end of the match.

The prime minister also tweeted his best wishes to Team India. "A disappointing result, but good to see #TeamIndia's fighting spirit till the very end. India batted, bowled, fielded well throughout the tournament, of which we are very proud. Wins and losses are a part of life. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours".

Two-time champions India lost to New Zealand by 18 runs in the semi-final at Old Trafford in Manchester. India's batting lineup collapsed with the top order batsmen; skipper Virat Kohli, the World Cup's leading scorer Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul scoring one run each.

While India led the points chart, New Zealand was seen as an underdog

India were reeling at 24-4 in their chase for a modest victory target of 240. A partnership between former skipper MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja gave India hope during a seventh-wicket stand of 116.

While India led the points chart, New Zealand was seen as an underdog, starting off its World Cup campaign with three straight losses. This was the second time India played New Zealand in the World Cup. The two teams faced each other in a match that was abandoned due to rain. Prior to the semi-finals, the Indian team lost just one match against England.

The final is scheduled to be held on Sunday and New Zealand will take on the winner of Thursday's match between defending champions Australia and host team England. New Zealand lost to Australia in the 2015 World Cup final.

