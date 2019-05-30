PM Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: When, Where To Watch Live Streaming

Modi Oath Caremony: Nearly 8,000 guests will attend the oath ceremony of today.

Narendra Modi's oath ceremony will take place at 7 PM in Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. You can watch the swearing-in ceremony LIVE on your TV, computers, mobile phones through various NDTV channels. The ceremony will be attended by leaders of the BIMSTEC member countries - Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan in line with the government's "Neighbourhood First" policy. Nearly 8,000 guests will attend the oath ceremony of today, making it the biggest-ever event held in the historic place.

Narendra Modi is the first BJP leader who has been elected for a second term after completion of his five-year tenure, a feat so far achieved only by three Congress leaders -- Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance had won a resounding majority in the Lok Sabha elections, winning 352 seats in the 545-member lower house of parliament.