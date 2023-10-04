PM Modi Speaks With Sikkim Chief Minister After Flash Flood In State

PM Modi spoke to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang after flash floods in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang today to take stock of the situation in the state following flash flood in the Teesta river, and assured him of all possible support.

"Spoke to Sikkim CM Shri @PSTamangGolay and took stock of the situation in the wake of the unfortunate natural calamity in parts of the state. Assured all possible support in addressing the challenge. I pray for the safety and well-being of all those affected," PM Modi said on X.

Twenty-three army personnel have been reported missing and 41 vehicles submerged under the slush as authorities launched intensive search operations.



